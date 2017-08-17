Sofapaka striker vows to help team win 2017 league title

The former Simba SC man is optimistic that he will nail his position permanently at Batoto ba Mungu and help win title

Sofapaka striker Rodgers Aloro is aiming at helping the team win this year's Kenyan Premier League title.

The Ugandan striker has found it rough in his bid to cement a starting berth with the 2009 champions following stiff competition in the striking department.

The former Simba SC man is optimistic that he will nail his position permanently at Batoto ba Mungu and help them wrestle the crown from Tusker.

"Well, I am a disciplined player, always on time in training where I work harder and give my best. Sometimes you have to go an extra mile and ensure you fit into the system that your coach wants," Aloro told Goal on Thursday.

"However I am pretty sure that very soon I will be a regular especially in the starting team.

"I am a winner, remember it is something I have done before, and this time round we can do it at Sofapaka too, it is my primary target."

Batoto ba Mungu are scheduled to take on Nakumat FC at Narok Stadium on Saturday.