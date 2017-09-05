Sofapaka striker vows to win KPL Golden Boot

The Uganda striker has so far scored seven goals since signing for Batoto ba Mungu and is closing on leader Stephen Waruru

Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba has set his sights on winning 2017 Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot.

The Uganda striker has so far scored seven goals since joining Batoto ba Mungu and is closing in on leader Stephen Waruru of Ulinzi Stars.

Kasumba is now confident that he can follow in the footsteps of compatriot former Gor Mahia and Bandari striker Dan Sserunkuma, who won the Golden Boot Award in 2014 to become the first Ugandan in the league’s history to win the top scorers’ gong.

“I can do it. I came here to score goals and I have done it a couple of times now. I know my capabilities and if I am given consistent play time, I know I can score many more goals in the coming games. It’s only a matter of time before I catch up with him Waruru,” he told kpl.co.ke.

Ulinzi’s top striker Stephen Waruru leads the top scorers’ list with 11 goals to his name, followed by Crispine Oduor (Mathare United) and Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), both on eight goals apiece.