Sofapaka suffers major blow in KPL title run in

Batoto ba Mungu have suffered a huge blow to their title race after Ugandan keeper Mathias Kigonya pulled injury in training

Sofapaka FC will miss the services of top goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya for more than one month, Goal has learnt.

The Ugandan dislocated his shoulder in training and he has already missed one match for the 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions. Head coach Sam Ssimbwa says the situation in the goalkeeping department is worse than expected.

“Kigonya is out, it might be for more than a month following a dislocated shoulder, it is a blow to us and our title ambitions considering he is a top goalkeeper, who has really helped us win matches and get vital points.

“Opiyo (George) is also nursing an injury but I saw him jogging, it is a good sign but we are waiting for the doctor's report,” Ssimbwa told Goal.

“That leaves us with our third choice goalkeeper Reuben Juma, he is a little in-experienced, you can even tell from the goal we conceded against Posta Rangers, but we have no option but defend well."

Sofapaka are currently second on the log with 38 points, six behind league leaders Gor Mahia.