Sofapaka target second spot in Kenyan Premier League

Batoto ba Mungu have admitted that it will be impossible to catch up with runaway leaders Gor Mahia

Sofapaka assistant coach John Baraza has set the target of finishing second in the Kenyan Premier League this season.

Speaking at KPA Mbaraki Sports club after the team’s 2-1 victory over Bandari, an elated Baraza applauded the boys for the fighting spirit that saw them come from behind to hand the Dockers their fifth consecutive defeat.

“As you are aware Bandari is a tough team. They started off well but we managed to rectify our mistakes and made substitutions which paid dividends.

“The win has given us the motivation to target for the second position on the final Kenya Premier League table standing.”

Baraza believes that runaway leaders Gor Mahia have already set a foot on the league title after opening a 15 point lead at the summit of the table standing and the best the club can aim is the second spot.

After playing 28 matches, Batoto ba Mungu, are currently placed second on the 18-team log with 45 points.