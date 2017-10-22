Sofiane Boufal’s wonder goal no guarantee of a start next week

Once the brilliance of Sofiane Boufal’s virtuoso goal began to sink in for Southampton’s long-suffering home fans, attentions will turn to his somewhat bellicose celebration.

Of course, it is easy to read too much into body language, particularly at a moment of such excitement, but the Moroccan was intent on racing to the touchline and thumping his chest in the face of his manager, Mauricio Pellegrino.

So far, the Argentine has been reluctant to use Boufal as anything other than a bit-part player, but with Southampton scoring only seven goals at home before Boufal’s magnificent 85th-minute effort, the former Lille player cannot do much more to justify a starting berth.

Pellegrino, while calling the goal “the most beautiful so far this season,” was restrained in heaping too much praise on the man signed for £16 million last year. It is only the third goal of Boufal’s stuttering Premier League career to date, but all have been spectacular.

West Brom have also been goal-shy this season and are winless since August. They barely encroached into Southampton territory but had once good chance to score through former Saints striker Jay Rodriguez.

Jonny Evans suffered a groin injury Credit: Getty images More