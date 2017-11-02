Sofiane Boufal’s wonder strike wins Southampton’s goal of the month award

The 24-year-old’s superb solo effort in the Saints' victory over the Baggies was voted as the best for October

Sofiane Boufal’s wonder strike against West Bromwich Albion has been voted Southampton’s goal of the month of October.

The Morocco international came off the bench to score an 85th minute winner against Tony Pulis’ side on October 21.

After winning the ball in his own half, the winger set off on a mazy run, leaving a couple of West Brom defenders in their wake, before finishing low past Ben Foster.

The former Lille winger won 84% of the fans’ vote beating off competition from James Ward-Prowse ( 10%) and Michael Obafemi (6%) to claim the monthly gong.