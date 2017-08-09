Sofiane Feghouli’s Galatasaray move stalls again

The former Valencia attacker's proposed £3 million move has hit a snag again

West Ham United attacker Sofiane Feghouli’s proposed move to Galatasaray has stalled once more according to reports in Turkey.

The Algerian international was expected in Istanbul for a medical on Wednesday but the move has been delayed.

The transfer saga between Feghouli and Galatasaray has been ongoing for the past month and has dragged once more, according to Fanatik.

The 27-year-old netted four goals in 27 appearances for the Hammers last season.

He had joined West Ham from Valencia on a free-transfer last year.