Sol Campbell wants USMNT coaching job

The Trinidad and Tobago assistant manager admitted that he would like to be involved with the United States as they look to replace Bruce Arena

Former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell has revealed he would be interested in becoming the new head coach of the United States men's national soccer team.

The 43-year-old played 73 times for England from 1996 to 2007, and went to three World Cups and three European Championships with the Three Lions. A two-time Premier League winner, Campbell played over 135 Premier League games for Arsenal as well as more than 300 times in all competitions with Tottenham.

Campbell was appointed assistant manager of Trinidad & Tobago in January 2017, but has admitted that if the U.S. decides to look outside America for a successor to Bruce Arena then he would be interested in taking up the role.

"I think there is a lot of soul-searching," the Londoner told ESPN FC. "I think the main thing you've got to look at [with] America is where do they go now? They've invested a lot of money, and I think sometimes you've got to look in different areas. You can't always look in the same places.

"Yes, they want to keep it local and they want to keep as much in USA with the players and the staff, but sometimes you've got to open up. I think there's guys around the world who could contribute.

"Maybe not on their hit list, maybe not on the paper list, maybe not on the agent's list, but guys who probably could help them in different ways on the field. Attack-wise, defence-wise.

"Who knows, if they came to me, maybe I could help them out. Who knows? But I think they have got to start looking in different directions."

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, Arena left his position as head coach, with Dave Sarachan taking temporary charge of the team for November's 1-1 friendly draw with Portugal.

The USMNT will open 2018 with a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina on January 28 in Carson, California, but a permanent successor to Arena is not expected to be announced until after the U.S. Soccer presidential election in February.