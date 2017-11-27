Solanke situation at Liverpool branded 'ludicrous' as Bruce calls for feeder clubs

Dominic Solanke playing for England and not Liverpool is “ludicrous”, according to Steve Bruce, with there renewed calls for feeder clubs.

It has been suggested in the past that Premier League teams need to make the loan door more accessible for young talent and those on the fringes of the fold.

Solanke is among those who could stand to benefit from an official link between teams in the top tier and those lower down the Football League ladder.

The 20-year-old left Chelsea for Liverpool over the summer in search of more regular football, but while he has made his senior international debut this term, he has made just 10 appearances for the Reds and seen only 85 top-flight minutes.

“We need the larger clubs to have associations with the smaller ones,” Bruce, manager at Championship promotion chasers Aston Villa, told reporters.

“Feeder clubs? Yes. The general consensus is that the Under-23s isn't quite working.

“If you play when you are 18 and you are successful, you need the next step.

