Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal

The Turkish giants are set to add the former Tottenham man to their ranks, with an agreement to sign the striker now in place

Roberto Soldado has agreed a move from Villarreal to Fenerbahce.

Both clubs have confirmed the deal, with the Turkish side reportedly meeting a €5million exit clause in the striker's contract, with only final personal terms and a medical left before the transfer is completed.

Soldado is due to arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday evening, where negotiations will continue, but Fener say he has agreed to the switch in principle.

The former Spain international posted a Twitter image showing him en route to Turkey.

Soldado has spent two seasons with Villarreal, who he joined following an unsuccessful spell in the Premier League with Tottenham.

The 32-year-old only scored nine league goals in the last two campaigns and was restricted to 10 top-flight appearances last season due to an ACL injury.

Prior to his £26million Spurs switch in 2013, Soldado represented Real Madrid, Osasuna, Getafe and Valencia.