Solden giant slalom gone with the wind

Gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour prevented the elite male slalom racers from getting their seasons under way in Tirol.

Strong winds in Solden led to the opening men's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup giant slalom race of the season being cancelled on Sunday.

Viktoria Rebensburg won the first women's race on Saturday under blue skies, but conditions prevented the men from taking to the same slope a day later.

Gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour were recorded in the Tirol resort, so the race did not take place and will not be rescheduled.

FIS chief race director Markus Waldner said: "The local authority, the organising committee and the race jury came together at 0530 this morning to evaluate the situation on the glacier.

"At first, we decided to stand by and delay the final decision to 0645. However, the situation didn't improve and according to the updated forecast the wind gusts will get even stronger and the safety can no longer be guaranteed.

"Safety comes first, we had no other choice than to cancel."