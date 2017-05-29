Solomona faces fitness test ahead of Argentina tour

England must wait on the fitness of Denny Solomona after he was named in their final squad to face Argentina over two Tests next month.

Denny Solomona is one of 17 uncapped players named in England's squad to tour Argentina next month, but the Sale Sharks winger faces a fitness test to secure his place.

Solomona has been a revelation in the Premiership since making his controversial switch from rugby league, scoring 10 tries in 12 appearances.

Eddie Jones named the 23-year-old in his training squad ahead of the two Tests against the Pumas but a foot injury meant he missed Sunday's win over the Barbarians at Twickenham.

England will hope that problem eases in time for the New Zealand-born wideman to feature in South America.

Should he prove his fitness, Solomona will be part of an inexperienced England side that includes Nathan Earle and Nick Isiekwe after impressive performances against the Baa-Baas.

Dylan Hartley will lead the side, with Chris Robshaw, Mike Brown and Danny Care named as vice-captains in a squad heavily depleted by the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

"I'm really excited about this Test series in Argentina," said Jones. "It is a big opportunity for this group and we are going out there to win 2-0.

"The players who have been in camp over the last few weeks have done extremely well and the win against a Barbarians team full of top internationals yesterday is testament to the hard work they have put in.

"We are looking forward to a good week of preparation in London before we depart this weekend."

England squad in full:

Forwards: Don Armand, Will Collier, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Dylan Hartley, Nathan Hughes, Nick Isiekwe, Joe Launchbury, Matt Mullan, Chris Robshaw, Nick Schonert, Tommy Taylor, Sam Underhill, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Ollie Devoto, Nathan Earle, George Ford, Piers Francis, Sam James, Alex Lozowski, Harry Mallinder, Jack Maunder, Jonny May, Henry Slade, Denny Solomona, Marland Yarde.