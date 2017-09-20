Solomona focused on Sale rather than England return

After being sent home from August's training camp, Denny Solomona is focused on Sale Sharks rather than an England return.

Denny Solomona insists performing for Sale Sharks is his top priority rather than re-earning the trust of England coach Eddie Jones.

Solomona's meteoric rise since switching from rugby league earned him a first international call-up for the June tour to Argentina, the winger sealing a dramatic first-Test win with his maiden try.

After 11 tries in 15 Sale games last season and making his mark with Jones' side in San Juan, a prosperous career with the national team beckoned.

However, the 23-year-old was sent home from an August training camp over "team culture issues" along with Manu Tuilagi, hampering his hopes of featuring in November.

While getting back within the England set-up is something Solomona wants to achieve, he insists it is not his main focus.

"Last year I set myself the goal of making the international squad and I achieved that. So this year my targets have changed," he told the Premiership website.

"This season it's about playing consistently and ensuring that I get the little things right.

"Obviously scoring tries is great but I'm working just as hard on things on and off the field and that’s my goal.

"Now I just feel really refreshed, both physically and mentally.

"As regards England, I'm not focusing too much about that. It's one day at a time and one week at a time for me.

"I'm just focusing on the game at Sarries this weekend and trying to do my talking on the field."