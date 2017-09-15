Is someone ‘sabotaging’ Tusker coach George Nsimbe?

A source within the league champions reveals to Goal that the problem in the club lies with the technical bench

Before the Kenyan Premier League break, Tusker FC was performing exceptionally well, and many expected the team to retain the league title.

A few games into the second leg and the champions are literally limping and seemingly out of the title contention.

Coach George Nsimbe says it is his worst run in the entire coaching career. “Sometimes I even lack words to explain what is happening. The players give their best always during training and you enjoy, but when it comes to games I do not know what happens.

"It is something I have never experienced in my coaching career and definitely it gives me some kind of pressure because we have set objectives that we should strive to meet by the end of the season.”

Goal dug deep into the issue and talked to several players, who sort anonymity for fear of victimization, and they had almost identical sentiments. “The problem lies with the technical bench, it is like the coach has been isolated by his assistant and other technical members.

“They have left him to do most of the technical job alone, no sharing of ideas and that might be the reason.”

The eleven times champions are in the eighth position with 33 points, 17 off the top.