Something is amiss with Luis Suarez

Barcelona keep winning and Luis Suarez is still missing. Saturday night's 2-0 win for Ernesto Valverde's side over Malaga was another welcome result for the Catalan club, but again their centre-forward was a disappointment.

Malaga were the only side Barca failed to beat in either fixture in La Liga last season, losing away to Michel's men and only managing a draw at home to the Andalusians. Five points dropped that could have earned the title for Luis Enrique's team.

Michel, a Real Madrid legend from his playing days, had been happy to help Los Blancos win La Liga with their victory over Barca at La Rosaleda and defeat to Zinedine Zidane's side at home in the last game of the season saw the title head back to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since 2012.

Barca had also lost at home to Malaga in February 2015, but there appeared little chance of a repeat this time as the Andalusians arrived at Camp Nou with just one point from their eight matches so far in the Primera Division.

