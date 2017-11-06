The Son continues to shine - Spurs' impact man proving crucial to title bid

Mauricio Pochettino had warned them.

Not even 48 hours had passed since Tottenham Hotspur had ripped apart Real Madrid, but already the Spurs boss was looking ahead, his mind on the next challenge.

"It will be tough," Pochettino said of the looming clash with Crystal Palace. "It is always difficult to play after a game on Wednesday and also because the result was massive, but we must be ready."

Except, come Sunday, they weren't.

Sluggish, unable to generate the energy from their dazzling display against the defending European champions at the same venue, Tottenham were struggling against lowly Palace.

Roy Hodgson's men pushed and probed, over and over. Tottenham's back-up goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was forced into a series of saves and Wilfried Zaha had pulled a shot wide when presented with an open net. Palace were coming, until Heung-Min Son intervened.

Son Tottenham Palace More