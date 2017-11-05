Son Heung-Min moves ahead of ex-Man Utd star Park Ji-Sung in Asian goalscoring rankings

The South Korea international moved ahead of his countryman during Spurs' top-flight meeting with Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon

Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min has become the all-time highest scoring Asian player in the Premier League with his strike against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The South Korea international capitalised on a poor Yohan Cabaye clearance at Wembley, lifting the ball into Julian Speroni's net to hand Mauricio Pochettino's side a 1-0 victory.

Son's strike was his 20th in a Tottenham shirt, lifting him above countryman Park Ji-Sung, who scored 19 English top-flight goals while at Manchester United, in the Asian goalscoring charts.

Swansea's Ki Sung-yueng, also a South Korea international, is third in the rankings with 13, with Leicester City's Shinji Okazaki in fouth with 12 goals in 75 appearances for the Foxes.

Crystal Palace's Lee Chung-yong completes the top five with eight goals in 100 Premier League appearances.

Shinji Kagawa, also previously of United, has six goals, while Maya Yoshida of Southampton, and former Fulham players Seol Ki-Hyeon and Ashkan Dejagah have all scored five.

Former Japan international Junichi Inamoto's four goals for Fulham ranks him just inside the top 10.