Son Heung-min the perfect example of how Mauricio Pochettino uses his different weapons to devastating effect

Mauricio Pochettino has seemed remarkably relaxed all week, projecting the clear sense of relishing a critical period in Tottenham’s season. So far, his enjoyment is readily understandable. It’s not just that Spurs got a vital draw away to Real Madrid and then recorded a first win in 11 games against Liverpool to move level on points with Manchester United; it’s that he is going through one of those golden spells in which every tactical tweak comes off.

This time it was the selection of the largely unheralded Son Heung-min that was decisive as he ran Liverpool ragged in the first half. “When you decide to play in some way sometimes it works sometimes it doesn’t,” Pochettino said; at the moment, it seems, destiny is bending itself to his will.

That’s important for two reasons. Obviously, it’s beneficial to have a manager who is confident and decisive, one who identifies a problem and has the clarity of thought to solve it without second-guessing himself. But at least as significant is the fact that Tottenham now have the options for Pochettino to select from.

He has always been willing to switch between a back three and a back four, to make positional tweaks. But this season there has also been a capacity to make changes both of style and approach. If there was a criticism last season – and given the inexperience of the squad and the quality of football Spurs played, it was a minor one – it was that they needed to dominate possession to dominate the game. There was a sense at times that they were a little naïve – something that cost them in the Champions League and also in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

It cost them again in the league this season against Chelsea, at a time when Wembley was still fraught with demons for them. Those, it seems safe to say, have now been thoroughly exorcised. Since then they have beaten Dortmund and drawn in Madrid while having only around a third of the ball. At Wembley on Sunday, they had 36% possession. Tottenham have become a team that doesn’t have to dominate the ball to dominate the game.