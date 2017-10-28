Son starts up front in Kane's absence as Man United opt for back three

With Harry Kane injured for Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino opted to start Son Heung-min in a central striking role at Manchester United.

Kane suffered a hamstring injury in Spurs' 4-1 win over Liverpool last weekend and it was confirmed on Friday that the England international - top scorer in the Premier League this term - would miss the game at Old Trafford.

While Fernando Llorente waits on his first league start for Tottenham, Son has been handed an opportunity, having started alongside Kane last week, scoring from a pass from the striker.

In defence, Ben Davies keeps his place and makes his 100th Spurs appearance despite Danny Rose's return to fitness.

United, meanwhile, will line up with a back three as Eric Bailly is back in the fold for Jose Mourinho's side.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones join the Ivorian in the home defence as the second-placed side hope to bounce back from defeat at Huddersfield Town.