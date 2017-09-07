Sone Aluko excited with Reading's style of play

The Super Eagles forward is delighted with the Royals’ style of football and looks forward to making his league debut against Bristol City

New signing Sone Aluko says he is enjoying Reading’s ‘brand of football’ and he is eager to make his bow for the club.

After spending the international break with Jaap Stam’s men at Hogwood Park, the 28-year-old forward is optimistic the Royals' style of play will suit him.

“He’s got a good shape about them, likes to play a good brand of football which I’ve learned this week and I’ve been enjoying,” Aluko told the club website.

“It’s one of the reasons I came here, because of the manager. After speaking to him and how he wants to set up, I think it will suit my style.

“Sometimes you just want to get in and get playing, but it’s been good for me to learn how the other boys play, letting them know how I play," he continued.

“It has been a lot to take in but it’s been good. Going forward, there are a lot of options and a lot of different tools they can use, I hope I can add to that and I’m looking forward to adding my contribution to the team.

“It’s been really good. Good sessions, tough sessions, it’s been good meeting all the boys and learning about their patterns of play and how the manager wants us to set up. It’s been a lot to learn, but a good week."

The Nigeria international who switched to the Madejski Stadium from Fulham this summer could make his league debut for Royals when they host Bristol City in an English Championship encounter on Saturday.