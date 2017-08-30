Sone Aluko joins Reading from Fulham

The 28-year-old has teamed up with the Royals till 2021 after agreeing personal terms with the club

Nigeria international, Sone Aluko has joined Reading from Fulham after he signed a four-year contract with the club having had successful medicals.

The winger scored eight goals in 47 appearances for the Cottagers in the Championship last season as they narrowly missed ticket to the English Premier League after losing to the Royals in the playoff and has featured four times this term for Slavisa Jokanovic's side.

The club announced the acquisition of the former Hull City star on Tuesday and the Sporting Director Brian Tevreden who has been on the heels of the forward is confident of the ’talented’ player’s contribution to the club.

“Sone has been a target throughout the summer and I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to get this deal over the line,” Tevreden told club website.

“We are bringing in a very talented player who in the prime of his career at 28 and as our seventh summer signing, Sone will add to a squad which now has ability in abundance and strength in depth.”

Reading manager, Jaap Stam is assured that the player will improve the squad with his proven quality.

“He poses a threat going forward, he keeps the ball well, he can play as a striker or out on the wing and I am sure he will improve us as a squad. So I’m very happy that he has chosen to join us.”

Aluko will be expected to hit the ground running when Reading clash with Bristol City on September 9 in Madejski Stadium.