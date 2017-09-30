Sone Aluko stars in Reading loss to Norwich

The Nigeria international assisted the Royal’s leveller but they lost narrowly to Daniel Farke’s men at the Madejski Stadium

Sone Aluko put in an impressive shift in Reading’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Norwich City in an English Championship game on Saturday.

The Canaries took the lead courtesy James Maddison in the 10th minute. The winger curled in an amazing free kick past Vito Mannone from 25 yards out.

But the hosts were levelled three minutes later. The 28-year-old swung in a free kick from the right, and Liam Moore powered in a header at the back post.

However, the Carrow Road outfit got back in front after 52 minutes. Madison swung in a corner from the left and Cameron Jerome’s header beat Mannone in goal.

Aluko was only afforded 68 minutes of action before being replaced by Jon Dadi Boedvarsson.

Jaap Stam’s side dropped to 17th on the championship log and will visit Elland Road to tackle Leeds United in their next league game on October 14.