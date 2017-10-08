Sony Sugar bemoans lost points against Ulinzi Stars

David Simiyu scored for the home side in the first half, but the visitors fought back and equalized later in the second half

Sony Sugar failed to take advantage of home ground as they were held to a one all draw by visiting Ulinzi Stars.

David Simiyu scored for the home side in the first half, but the visitors fought back and equalized later in the second half through courtesy of Cliff Kasuti. Sony coach Babu Salim has rued the missed chances as the main reason why his side failed to bag maximum points.

"This is a match that we could have easily won especially in the first half, considering the the number of chances we created. Yes we scored one, but it could have been easily two or three goals, only that we lacked that killer instinct in front of the goal.

"It is a valuable point though, we will continue giving our best until the end of the season, hoping to finish in a respectable position," Babu told Goal.

The sugar millers are in tenth position with thirty two points.