Sony Sugar duo join list of banned players

Sony Sugar duo of Justine Omary and Joseph Omweri have joined the list of suspended players ahead of Kenyan Premier League round of 31 matches.

Omary picked his second red card of the campaign in his side’s 2-2 draw with Chemelil Sugar last Tuesday away in Chemelil, that basically locks him out the Millers' next three games against Nakumatt, Thika United and Sofapaka.

The Sony Sugar man has so far accumulated five yellows and two red cards. Omweri, on the other hand, will serve his last ban when Sony Sugar hosts Nakumatt at Awendo Green Stadium in Migori County this coming weekend.

Also suspended for the weekend games are Tusker FC captain James Situma, who will miss next three games as well as Boniface Akeng’a (Nakumatt) and Moses Chikati of Kakamega Homeboyz.

Situma will miss the Brewers’ league games against Thika United, Chemelil Sugar and Sofapaka while Akeng’a and Chikati will miss one match each against Sony Sugar and Gor Mahia respectively.