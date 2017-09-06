Sony Sugar duo ruled out of Kakamega Homeboyz tie

Sony Sugar are yet to lose a match in the last five games, but a meeting with Kakamega Homeboys brings with it painful memory

Sony Sugar will be looking to extend good run in the Kenyan Premier League when they host Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday.

Sony Sugar are yet to lose a match in the last five games, but a meeting with Kakamega Homeboys brings with it a painful memory, a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at home on July 2.

Sony Sugar will welcome striker, Amos Asembeka, who was part of the Harambee Stars squad that played two friendly games against Mauritania and Morocco last week though Kevin Oluoch and Marwa Chamberi have been ruled out of this clash.

Homeboyz will also miss a number of key players including Ivorian striker Lamine Diallo, who joined Qatari club Al Muaither. In Diallo's absence, Homeboyz will rely on Wycliffe Ochomo for goals up front.

Eight points separate the two teams on the league table, with Homeboyz sixth on the log with 31 points while Sony Sugar are 14th with 23 points.