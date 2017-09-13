AFC Leopards 0-1 Sony Sugar: Sugar millers break Ingwe hearts

Robert Matano's struggling side last lost a league match on August 6 at the hands of Bandari at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru

AFC Leopards suffered their first defeat in four matches after they were handed a painful 1-0 beating by Sony Sugar.

The sugar millers, who also beat Kenyan Premier League defending champions Tusker 2-0 last weekend, ended Ingwe’s four matches undefeated record at Kericho Green Stadium.

Robert Matano side last lost a league match on August 6 at the hands of Bandari at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. After that, Matano picked three points agiant Tusker, drew 1-1 with Gor Mahia then recorded a massive 3-1 win against Zoo FC last weekend in Kericho.

Yema Mwana, who replaced Robert Abege in the starting eleven, scored the lone goal of the match.

Mwana was the only change made by Salim Babu from the squad that downed Tusker three days ago in Awendo and his reintroduction in the squad paid off when he hit home the goal with a minute to the break. 

MORE TO FOLLOW

