MATCH REPORT: Sony Sugar ends seven matches winless-streak

Struggling Muhoroni Youth registered their fourth win this season with a convincing 2-0 win over Thika United

Mathare United held Nakumatt FC to a 1-1 draw while Sony Sugar ended their seven matche-winless streak by inflicting a 2-1 win over a hapless Zoo FC.

Alfred Onyango and Amos Asembeka goals in each half, subjected Zoo to a second lose in two games after their humiliating 5-0 defeat by Sofapaka last weekend.

Mike Madoya converted from the spot for Zoo's consolation.

Kepha Aswani scored his seventh Kenyan Premier League in Nakumatt FC shirt thi season but his effort was canceled out by Crispin Oduor from the spot to hand Mathare United a point.

Struggling Muhoroni Youth registered their fourth win this season and James Omondi’s first success as the head coach with a convincing 2-0 win over Thika United.

This was Omondi’s first win in two matches since he took over the reign at Muhoroni Youth after Gilbert Selebwa left the seat to take a new role at AFC Leopards.

Elsewhere, Kariobangi Sharks squized a slim 1-0 win over Western Stima while Bandari FC lost by a similar margin to host Kakamega Homeboyz away in Mumias.