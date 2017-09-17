Sony Sugar hands new Western Stima coach rude welcome

Mwana gave the visitors the lead in the 19th minute but the host would cancel out the lead just seven minutes later through Richard Achema

Sony Sugar’s Yemi Mwana handed Western Stima new coach, Richard Mukambi a rude welcome in the office with a brace in the Miller 2-1 win over Stima.

Mukambi replaced Henry Omino who was fired last Wednesday following a string of poor result that leaves Stima sitting just a place above the automatic relegation zone.

Western Stima parted with Omino as the head coach following a barren draw by Kakamega Homeboyz last Wednesday. Omino has since been promoted to the Technical Director.

But when many thought that the change would bring Western Stima some good luck, the Congolese international extended the Kisumu based side poor run in the league with two goals on Sunday, to help move his side a place up in the log.

Mwana gave the visitors the lead in the 19th minute but the host would cancel out the lead just seven minutes later through Richard Achema.

Mwana whose solo goal last Wednesday sunk AFC Leopards, scored his third goal in two matches when he completed his brace with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Mwana missed Sony Sugar’s 2-0 win over Tusker last Wednesday on a one-match suspension but made a return back to action in a fashionable style when he scored against Ingwe at the Kericho Green Stadium last Wednesday.

Awendo based side took their points tally to 32 having moved to ninth on the log.

The Kisumu power men are currently warming 16th place in the 18-man table and just two points better than bottom-placed Muhoroni Youth.