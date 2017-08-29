Sony Sugar, Kakamega fixture pushed back

The match that was initially scheduled for Saturday, September 2, will now take place on Wednesday, September 6

Kenyan Premier League match between Sony Sugar versus Kakamega Homeboyz has been pushed back by four days.

The match that was initially scheduled for Saturday, September 2, will now take place on Wednesday, September 6.

League runners, Kenyan Premier League Limited made changes to the fixtures to accommodate Sony Sugar who have two players in the national team.

Sony Sugar will be looking for all the three vital points in this fixture as they seek to move further up in the league.

The Millers are currently 14th with 23 points.

Kakamega Homeboyz, who will be out for eighth win currently occupies the sixth place with 31 points.