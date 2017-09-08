Sony Sugar turn attention to Tusker after Mumias woes

Sony Sugar lost by a solitary goal in a match that left Salim Babu venting his anger at the poor playing surface at Mumias Complex

Sony Sugar coach, Salim Babu has put behind his side’s poor outing in Mumias last Wednesday and instead turned his attention to Sunday’s game against Tusker.

Sony Sugar lost by a solitary goal against Kakamega Homeboyz, a result that left Babu venting his anger at the poor playing surface at Mumia Complex and alleged bad officiating after the former Kenyan Premier league champions succumbed to a Jeremiah Wanjala's strike.

"We have to forget what has happened and focus on our next assignment and hope to get something from the match,” Babu told Goal.

"We came into the match prepared but vital factors went against us. A heavy downpour had made the pitch slippery and it made it hard for us to play on it effectively, that alone affected our game plan.

“I also felt the referee was not fair, many decisions went against us and in the long run it frustrated us, we could not handle both facts at once.

Homeboyz are fourth with 34 points, eleven more than 14th placed Sugar Millers.