Sony Sugar and Tusker players suspended ahead Awendo duel

Sony Sugar will be without forward, Yema Mwana when they host Kenyan Premier League champions, Tusker FC on Sunday.

Mwana picked his fifth yellow card this campaign in Sony Sugar's defeat by Kakamega Homeboyz last Wednesday in Mumias, technically knocking him out in the Tusker duel.

The Sony Sugar man join four other players suspended for the weekend action including, Tusker’s Paul Odhiambio.

Other players who will watch the games from home include Western Stima’s Mukisa Junior who will miss a trip to Nairobi when Stima visit Mathare United as well as AFC Leopards’ Musa Mudde.

Mudde will miss Ingwe's clash against Zoo FC while Nakumatt FC defender Eugene Ambulwa will be out against Posta Rangers.