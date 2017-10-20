Sony v Vihiga: Sony machine crash Vihiga United

The sugar millers played casually in the first half on most occasions giving the ball away in a ​dangerous position only to be saved by poor finishing

Kenyan Premier League side Sony Sugar finished third in the 2017 GoTV Shield after downing the National Super League side Vihiga United following a 2-1 at Kasarani Stadium.

The NSL side came into the match hoping to at least get a consolation after AFC Leopards had cut short their adventure in the semifinals. Former AFC Leopards duo, Martin Imbalambala and Charles Okwemba were the experienced heads in the Edward Manoah led side who have been firing on both cylinders in the league and league cup

Babu Salim missed the services of midfielder Abdallah Hamisi and defender Samuel Olare, but still managed to field experienced side with the likes of Victor Ademba, George Abege, Benjamin Mosha and others.

The Sugar millers played casually in the first half, on most occasions, giving the ball away in a dangerous position only to be saved by poor finishing and good goalkeeping. Kevin Otieno was called into action to deny the ever dangerous Kevi Sagide in the 17th minute.

The latter received the ball in the promising position but his shot was well saved by the custodian. But Sagide received the ball with six minutes to the break, and with a perfect control, he composed himself before unleashing a killer shot past stranded Otieno.

However the Babu Salim coached side came back stronger in the second half, pushing for an equalizer from the first whistle of the second half. Former Bandari FC man George Abege was there to level the scores in the 55th minute after finishing a Victor Ademba pass.

It was a motivation for Sony Sugar and the team continued to push for a winner which came later on; Benjamin Mosha received the ball on the left, cut in before unleashing an unstoppable shot past Franklin Mwenda to give his team the winner.

Sony walks home with Sh750,000, a quarter a million more than Vihiga United.