Sophie Ecclestone a quick learner as she moves from schoolgirl to superstar

Sophie Ecclestone during the Women's One Day International match between Australia and England last month

For Sophie Ecclestone, the game of life trumped the game of cricket when it came to World Cup selection this year. But having completed her A-levels rather than lifting the trophy with England, the left-arm spinner is more than eager to make up for time lost in the middle.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph as the Women’s Ashes moves from white ball to pink in the one-off Test of the multi-format series from Thursday, the 18-year-old looks right at home in an England shirt, commanding immediate respect from her Australian adversaries.

“We all came to the decision,” she said of the education-first approach taken, precluding her from turning out in the triumphant home tournament. “I will have to have a career after cricket so to have my formal education done means I can just concentrate on my cricket.”

In this era of professionalism for women in the game, that she can. Almost all of this side began their journeys as semi-professionals at best, balancing conventional careers with cricket. Now, it is only a matter of time before Ecclestone earns her first full-time England contract.

“It’s quite unbelievable to have kids come up to me and ask for my autograph and know what my name is,” she said. “It feels a bit unreal.” On the available evidence of six internationals played in three different countries, she had better get used to it.

