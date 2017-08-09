Out-of-sorts Garcia ready to fight for form at Quail Hollow

Sergio Garcia has lost his form since winning the Masters but says he will give his all for a successful US PGA Championship campaign.

After ending his wait for a first major title at the 74th attempt at the Masters in April, Garcia has secured just one top-10 finish – second at the BMW International Open.

The Spaniard placed 21st at the U.S. Open in June and 37th at The Open at Royal Birkdale last month and knows he is lacking touch on the course, despite a three-under 67 to finish at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last weekend.

Garcia is hoping he can build on that and get on a roll early on at Quail Hollow.

He told a news conference on Wednesday: "Obviously, I'm not coming in with the best momentum in the world right now, but we are going to go out there and hopefully be as committed as possible, be confident out there and hit some good shots. Because the way the course is playing right now, we're going to need it.

"It was definitely better at Augusta for sure, coming in. I felt like my swing was behaving a little bit more the way I want it.

"I had a good Sunday last week, but there's some things that are not quite where I want them to be, and they need to be better very early, starting tomorrow [Thursday] morning.

"Hopefully we'll get out there, have a good feeling, get on a good run and we can have a good week. If not, we'll fight with what we have and try to do the best way possible.

"Obviously, ball-striking has always been my forte. And when I mean that I'm not feeling great, I don't see all the shots the way I want them. But it doesn't mean that I'm hitting the ball like poorly, poorly.

"At the end of the day, I've always been a feel player, so if I feel something that works and I can ride that feeling throughout the week, then we should be fine. If not, we'll fight with what we have and try to do the best possible."

Garcia tees off with U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka and Open winner Jordan Spieth at 08:25 local time (12:25 GMT) on Thursday.