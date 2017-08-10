Sources: Colorado and Orlando working on Luis Gil for Dillon Powers swap

With the MLS secondary transfer window closing quickly, the two clubs are trying to finalize a trade involving the two midfielders

The Colorado Rapids and Orlando City FC are working on finalizing a late trade that would send Luis Gil to the Rapids with Dillon Powers heading the other direction, sources have confirmed to Goal.

Gil, who began his career with Real Salt Lake, has made 17 appearances for the Lions since joining from Mexican side Queretaro ahead of the 2017 season, making six starts.

Powers, a 26-year-old who has spent his entire MLS career with Colorado, has played 15 times for the Rapids this year, making 11 starts but has seen his playing time decrease this season after starting 24 matches and playing over 2000 minutes for the club during the 2016 season.

Powers is fourth on Colorado's all-time appearance list, having played in at least 30 matches in each season prior to 2016.