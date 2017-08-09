Sources: D.C. United on verge of signing U.S. international Arriola from Tijuana

The 2018 season is an important one for D.C. United, what with the team's new stadium, Audi Field, set to open after decades of waiting to leave RFK Stadium. Filling that new home is a priority, and building a team worthy of sold-out stadiums has the club aggressively pursuing big-ticket transfer targets.

D.C. United is on the verge of landing one key target, with the club set to sign U.S. national team midfielder Paul Arriola from Club Tijuana in a $3 million transfer, sources confirmed to Goal.

The transfer fee will be the largest paid by an MLS team for a Liga MX player, and the highest transfer fee paid by an MLS club for an American player younger than 23. Arriola will join the team on a contract expected to earn him $1 million a season.

Arriola arrives at United riding the wave of a career year that saw him become a regular starter for Tijuana, as well as a regular contributor for the U.S. national team. He earned starts in key U.S. matches this summer, including the 1-1 draw against Mexico at Estadio Azteca and the Gold Cup final win against Jamaica.

A versatile attacker capable of playing on the right wing or as a second striker, Arriola gives United a sorely needed young attacking option to go with Argentine playmaker Luciano Acosta, recently signed Hungary international Zoltan Stieber and rookie midfielder Ian Harkes, who, along with goalkeeper Bill Hamid and defender Steve Birnbaum, make up the nucleus of the team that will christen Audi Field in 2018.

A youth national team standout prior to turning pro, Arriola turned down a contract offer from the LA Galaxy before signing with Tijuana in January 2013. The Galaxy's offer allowed them to hold Arriola's homegrown player rights, forcing United to pay LA what sources tell Goal is a combination of general and targeted allocation money between $350,000 and $500,000.