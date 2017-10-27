Sources: Rapids closing in on New Zealand boss Anthony Hudson as new coach

The Colorado Rapids are closing in on hiring current New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson as their new manager, sources have confirm to Goal

The Colorado Rapids are drawing closer to landing their long-term head coaching option and sources tell Goal they are closing in on an American-born option, but not one who has coached in the United States in a while.

The Rapids are close to hiring current New Zealand manager Anthony Hudson to be the team's new head coach, multiple sources have confirmed.

It remains unclear when Hudson would take over as Rapids coach, or if his appointment is contingent on New Zealand missing out on the World Cup.

The development comes as New Zealand is preparing to play in a World Cup playoff against Peru, with the first leg scheduled for Nov. 11 in Wellington, New Zealand, and second leg slated for Nov. 15 in Lima, Peru.

The 36-year-old Hudson is very much a vagabond coach. The son of one-time NASL Seattle Sounders captain and Chelsea standout Alan Hudson, Anthony was born in Seattle, but was raised in England. After a modest pro playing career that consisted of a brief failed stint in the Netherlands before a short time with American lower-division side Wilmington Hammerheads, Hudson embarked on a coaching career that began in 2008 with then USL-2 side Real Maryland, a team he led to a fifth-place finish in a nine-team league in 2009 before a last-place finish in 2010 in his final season there. Real Maryland halted operations two years later.

After spending time working under Harry Redknapp at Tottenham, Hudson eventually found his way into international management, first as a Bahrain U-23 national team coach before taking over as senior team coach. His tenure as Bahrain's manager lasted close to a full calendar year before he stepped down in July of 2014. He was named New Zealand coach less than a month later, and has coached the Kiwis for the past three years.