South Africa 0-2 Senegal: The Lions of Teranga end Bafana Bafana's World Cup hopes

Senegal put on a ruthless performance at the Peter Mokaba Stadium as two first half goals courtesy of Diafra Sakho and a Thamsanqa Mkhize own goal dashed South Africa’s 2018 Fifa World Cup hopes.

On Friday night, all eyes fell on Polokwane as the South Africa national team looked to keep their 2018 World Cup aspirations alive. It was the first of two must-win encounters for Bafana Bafana and coach Stuart Baxter opted for the strongest possible squad at his disposal. Baxter made two changes to the side which earned an impressive 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso, the duo of Lebogang Manyama and Dean Furman came in for Andile Jali and the suspended Bongani Zungu, while Itumeleng Khune was declared fit despite having to don a protective face mask.

Meanwhile, a star-studded Senegal were also looking to book their place in next year’s showpiece event, knowing that victory would seal their place in Russia. As expected the encounter got off to a rather tentative start with both sides looking to find their footing in the clash.

Baxter’s men clearly had a game plan as they utilised a number of long ball upfront as they looked to unleash the pace and creativity of Percy Tau. But despite, Senegal’s pragmatic start, it was them who drew first blood. With 12 minutes played, Sakho broke the deadlock following some impressive interplay and a sublime pass by Sadio Mane, who played Sakho through on goal. The attacker showed great composure as he slotted his effort past Khune, silencing the impressive crowd in attendance.

The goal seemed to awaken the South African attack and the Senegal goalkeeper was finally tested with 25 minutes played. Themba Zwane and Tau combined well but the former was denied by a comfortable save before Tau failed to get an adequate connection on the rebound.