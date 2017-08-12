South Africa 2-2 Zambia: Bafana Bafana surrender two-goal lead

A depleted South African side could only draw 2-2 with Zambia in the third round of the Chan qualifiers at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday

South Africa took on Zambia in the Chan 2018 preliminary round qualifier first-leg match on Saturday.

Stuart Baxter, the South Africa coach, was forced into making numerous changes from the side that did battle against Botswana in the earlier round.

Englishman made seven changes to the side with Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma making his return into the starting line-up.

Zambia were quick out of the starting blocks and they nearly found the breakthrough, but they were held off by a stubborn Bafana defence.

Following an early scare, the hosts eventually got into their groove and pushed forward with the pace of Dumisani Zuma and Ryan Moon.

Zambia's dangerman Justin Shonga broke free inside the box, but his header found it tough to beat a Bvuma after 15 minutes.

Bafana were forced into an early change after 24 minutes when midfielder Sibusiso Kumalo was replaced by Wiseman Meyiwa in an injury-enforced alteration.

It was Bafana who took the lead, albeit against the run of play when Gift Motupa poked home after 32 minutes from a corner kick.

In the second half, the hosts made their presence felt once again and got the second to be in the ascendancy through captain Mario Booysen five minutes after the restart.

It was not all lost for Chipolopolo after substitute Martin Phiri headed home after 58 minutes to give them a crucial away goal.

Bvuma was called into action minutes later to deny John Chingandu from finding the equalizer through a header.

As time wind down, Bafana were reduced to 10-men when Malepe got his matching orders for a second bookable offence.

Chipolopolo fired a last minute sucker punch with the equalizer from a first-time volley by Shonga that gave Bvuma absolutely no chance.

The result makes for an interesting return-leg set for Ndola next Saturday, with Wedson Nyirenda’s side in firm control due to their two away goals.







