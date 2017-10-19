South Africa 2010 World Cup chief Danny Jordaan accused of rape

The head of the 2010 World Cup stood accused on Thursday night of raping a singer and former MP.

Danny Jordaan, who organised football’s biggest event when it was held in South Africa, was alleged by Jennifer Ferguson to have raped her in a hotel nearly 24 years ago.

Ferguson wrote in a blog that the attack took place when she was “high and happy” following her surprise nomination by Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress party to serve in South Africa’s first democratically elected parliament in 1994.

As of Thursday night, Jordaan had not responded to Ferguson’s claim, while the South African Football Association – of which he is president – did not respond to requests for comment from him. Ferguson, who now lives in Sweden, said she had been moved to speak out by the #MeToo campaign on social media.

She alleged that Jordaan, a prominent ANC member, came to her hotel suite after she had given a performance at a dinner.

“He overpowered me and painfully raped me. It must have been over in about 20 seconds although it felt like a lifetime,” she claimed.