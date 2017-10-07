South Africa 3-1 Burkina Faso: Bafana Bafana batter the Burkinabe in Johannesburg

Three first half goals Percy Tau, Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi gave South Africa an impressive victory over Burkina Faso on Saturday.

The South Africa national team looked to revive their 2018 Fifa World Cup hopes when they hosted Burkina Faso in Johannesburg. The clash was a must-win for Bafana Bafana, who found themselves in a precarious situation with qualification hanging in the balance following back-to-back defeats to Cape Verde as well as Fifa’s decision to replay the fixture between Bafana and Senegal hampering their campaign.

Ahead of the clash, an under-fire Stuart Baxter, named a strong attacking line-up. The 64-year-old gave the foreign based midfield trio of Bongani Zungu, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Andile Jali a start, while the absence of defenders Eric Mathoho and Thulani Hlatshwayo saw Baxter give the SuperSport pair of Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels a starting berth in front of a sparse crowd at the FNB Stadium.

Baxter’s men got off to the best possible start as Tau’s flick was adjudged to have crossed the line with under a minute played in the encounter. Bafana were looking confident and playing with a sense of swagger which excited the small crowd in attendance.

Nonetheless, despite Bafana’s comfortable start they began to sit back and invited the Burkinabe to lay siege on their goal. With 10 minutes on the clock, the Burkinabe began to come into the game. Prejuce Nakoulma did well to turn inside the box, but his shot was deflected wide of Itumeleng Khune’s goal.

With the half progressing the encounter became a much more tentative affair as both sides were guilty of turning over possession frequently and squandering the final pass. This prompted the Stallions coach to bring on Aristide Bance as they looked to go direct.