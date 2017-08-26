South Africa beat Argentina to keep pace with All Blacks in Rugby Championship

Siya Kolisi scored two tries as South Africa defeated Argentina in the Rugby Championship for the second successive week.

The Springboks ran out 41-23 winners in Salta on Saturday as a lack of discipline cost the Pumas, who had Tomas Lavanini sent off for picking up two yellow cards.

The victory moves South Africa to the top of the table, level on nine points with back-to-back world champions New Zealand.

An Emiliano Boffelli penalty put Argentina 3-0 up inside four minutes but the hosts suffered a setback when Lavanini was given a yellow card for a dangerous tackle four minutes later.

Argentina defended well with 14 men but found themselves behind in the 20th minute when Kolisi scored the game's first try in style.

Jesse Kriel collected Elton Jantjes' brilliant kick over the top and passed to the on-rushing Kolisi who sprinted clear to score. Jantjes, who had missed two early penalties, added the conversion to put the visitors 7-3 up.

South Africa extended their lead with a well-struck penalty from Jantjes in the 28th minute but conceded a try from the restart as Ramiro Moyano got to the bouncing ball first before touching down.

Juan Martin Hernandez slotted the extras to make it 10-10.

Juan Manuel Leguizamon was shown a yellow card in the 38th minute and South Africa made their advantage count, with Jantjes scoring a try - which he converted - just before the break to hand the Springboks a 17-10 half-time lead.

A Hernandez penalty cut South Africa's advantage to four points early in the second half but a brilliant counter-attack from the visitors saw Kolisi grab his second try in the 49th minute, with Jantjes adding the extras.

Argentina were dealt a double blow in the 57th minute when South Africa were awarded a penalty try and Lavanini picked up his second yellow card.

A Matias Moroni try reduced Argentina's deficit to 11 points in the 59th minute and, after Andries Coetzee was yellow carded, Boffelli kicked a penalty one minute later to cut the gap further.

But a Jantjes penalty put South Africa 34-23 up in the 72nd minute before Jean-Luc Du Preez scored a late try to put the game out of Argentina's reach.

