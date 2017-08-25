South Africa born defender Joel Untersee joins Empoli

South African prospect Joel Untersee has found a new home for this campaign after signing a season-long loan deal with Italian second division side Empoli.

Untersee is far from a first team spot at mother side Juventus and will be out on loan again for a fifth season in succession after previous stints at Swiss side Vaduz and Brescia -also in Serie B- last season.

Bafana Bafana are targeting the Johannesburg-born Swiss youth international and are trying to convince him to play for the Southern African country at senior international level. Coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed the door is opened for Untersee.

Untersee made a huge impression at Brescia last season‚ where he made 39 appearances.