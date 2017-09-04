South Africa - Cape Verde Preview: Can Baxter's Bafana bounce back against the Blue Sharks?

Baxter will be hoping for a better Bafana performance when they lock horns with the Blue Sharks again on Tuesday evening

South Africa will be desperate to avenge their recent defeat to Cape Verde when they take on the Blue Sharks for the second time in the space of a week, this time on home soil.

Stuart Baxter’s men endured a torrid time in Praia, where they were exposed to an artificial playing surface that was not conducive to their flowing game plan, but on Tuesday evening they cannot have any excuse at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Going into the clash the importance of victory cannot be stressed enough if Bafana Bafana have any ambitions of qualifying for the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

Nonetheless, Baxter is expected to make wholesale changes to his starting XI. While it is still uncertain who will replace the suspended Eric Mathoho following his needless red card, Thulani Serero’s return to the squad looks likely. The Dutch-based playmaker missed out on the national team’s maiden Cape Verdean defeat and Baxter will hope that his introduction could be the creative spark needed to edge the islanders.

Baxter has clearly not been a happy man since Friday’s disappointing display, and another change which could be on the cards is in the goalkeeping department. Ronwen Williams looked rather shaky during the encounter and Baxter’s utterances in the build-up to the clash could open the door for either Reyaad Pieterse or Wayne Sandilands.

"I was certainly not pleased with the way we played (in Cape Verde). We didn't take the initiative," Baxter was quoted by The Sowetan as saying.

"You could very possibly see changes in the midfield and you could very possibly see changes in the back four, because of Tower (Eric Mathoho, who got a red card in Praia), in the front unit and changes in the shape of the team. You could possibly see a change with the goalkeeper and on the bench, so you are likely to see changes," Baxter hinted.

Despite Cape Verde’s victory, Bafana will still go into the clash as favourites as they still have a proud unbeaten home record against the West Africans to protect. But considering the last time the two nations met on South African shores, the score line ended goalless and with Cape Verde’s recent victory coming as a major confidence booster, who’s to bet against Cape Verde upsetting Baxter’s boys yet again?

Nevertheless, what was evident from the first leg is Bafana will need to be able to deal with the physicality which the visitors bring in abundance, and most certainly they cannot afford another shambolic defensive display come game day.