South Africa remain committed to tour of England after Manchester Arena attack

South Africa were meant to be preparing for the first of three one-day internationals against England starting at Headingley tomorrow.

Instead, the build-up to the three-match series and the summer itself has been overshadowed by the appalling terrorist attack 40 miles down the M62 in Manchester on Monday night.

Eoin Morgan, England’s one-day captain, was right to state that at times like these sport must be put in its proper perspective. In the grand scheme of things it doesn’t matter.

Morgan himself opted to miss England’s tour of Bangladesh last October over security fears.

As it stands right now, South Africa remain committed to their tour of England, which includes next month’s Champions Trophy and then a four-Test series starting in early July.

The International Cricket Council, wary that the Champions Trophy, their tournament, is scheduled to start in eight days’ time have reassured all eight teams participating that security arrangements have already been beefed up following the Manchester attack.

Steve Elworthy, the tournament director, said: “Dave Richardson [the ICC chief executive] has been in contact, certainly emailing all of the teams participating. There’s certainly a communication channel open around this and that dialogue will continue. We’re planning for all eight teams to be here, absolutely.”

South Africa are planning to stay in central Manchester during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in early August. They expect to be sticking to those plans.

Dr Mohammed Moosajee, South Africa’s team manager, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester. What happened last night is both abhorrent and despicable. Terrorism is a worldwide problem and civil society being held ransom by such cowardly acts is unacceptable.

“As you can understand we have some genuine concerns, the players are uneasy.

“I’m happy to say we’ve had constant communications from the ECB and security manager. There have been guarantees put in place that security arrangements as they stand will be supplemented, starting today.

“There is a heightened sense of awareness. We’re told there will be more visible police at the stadium, at practice sessions as well as the hotels we will reside at.

“The hotel we will stay at in Manchester for the last Test is literally walking distance from where events unfolded last night and there has been genuine concern. The process has started to make the players reassured that arrangement are in place to keep them safe.

