South Africa – Senegal Preview: It's all or nothing for Bafana Bafana

Anything less than a win against Senegal will see Bafana fail in their attempt to qualify for next year’s finals in Russia

South Africa will lock horns with Senegal in a crucial Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday night.

Bafana Bafana haven’t had a smooth-sailing preparation for the encounter, with a few of their key players set to miss the encounter either through injury or suspension.

Thulani Hlatshwayo is a huge doubt for the clash, and he faces a race against time to feature against the Teranga Lions, while Bongani Zungu and Andile Jali will both be serving a one-match ban.

Stuart Baxter will take solace from the fact that Itumeleng Khune has trained with the team over the two days, and goalkeeper should be ready for the must-win match against the West Africans.

Bafana Bafana head into the clash looking to maintain their good run of form after beating Burkina Faso in their previous match at the FNB Stadium.

Baxter is expected to retain the majority of the players who did duty against the Burkinabe, but most importantly, packing the midfield could go a long way in ensuring that Bafana collect all the points on offer.

A three-man central midfield, which could consist of Dean Furman, Tiyani Mabunda and Kamohelo Mokotjo will no doubt offer the Bafana defence some sort of protection, while allowing their wingers to have freedom going forward.

This is how South Africa managed beat Senegal in last year’s match which was later nullified by Fifa amid allegations of a possible manipulation.

For Senegal, this is not really a must-win match for them, but they will want to assert their authority by getting a positive result going into the return leg in Dakar.

The return to fitness of Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane will no doubt give Senegal a glimmer of hope, and all eyes will be on the 25-year-old, who marked his return to action with two assists against West Ham United last weekend.