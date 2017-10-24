South Africa skipper Du Plessis out for six weeks

South Africa hope to have Faf du Plessis back for the Test against Zimbabwe, but he will not feature again during Bangladesh's visit.

Captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of South Africa's Twenty20 international series against Bangladesh.

Du Plessis suffered the problem during the third one-day international against the Tigers in East London on Sunday, a match the hosts won by 200 runs.

The 33-year-old batsman will not feature in the two T20Is in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom, although Cricket South Africa is confident he will be available for the lone Test against neighbours Zimbabwe, which starts on December 26.

"Faf consulted with our team of specialists in Cape Town on Monday," Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.

"Further investigations and assessment have confirmed an acute lumbar disc injury. He will require a period of rest and rehabilitation for the next six weeks.

"We anticipate him to be ready for the Test match against Zimbabwe in December."