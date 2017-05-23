South Africa U20 - Italy U20 Preview: Amajita look to keep their World Cup hopes alive

Amajita will be desperate for a victory when they take on the Young Azzurrini on Wednesday

The South Africa Under-20 national team will be looking to bounce back when they lock horns with European giants Italy in a must-win Fifa U20 World Cup clash on Wednesday.

Coach Thabo Senong has found the going tough at the tournament with fatigue and lack of concentration leading to defeat in their opening encounter against Japan.

However, Amajita have been given a major boost with news that midfield starlet Teboho Mokoena has finally joined the team following a club versus country battle over his services.

Nonetheless, Senong is expected to ring the changes particularly in defence. Bidvest Wits’ Reeve Frosler is expected to be given a run in the starting Xline-up after the full back missed out on Sunday’s clash due to his late arrival in South Korea.

Meanwhile, coach Senong will be wary of his team’s severe lack of firepower, while his troops grabbed the opener against Japan they were guilty of squandering several glorious chances and the Amajita coach may be tempted to rope in Liam Jordan in hope of finding goals.

Worryingly for Amajita is also the form of Luther Singh, the 19-year-old seemed to be overawed by the hype surrounding him and put in an uncharacteristically uninspiring performance on the day.

Nevertheless, Amajita must be wary of the dangerous Italians. Despite also suffering defeat in their tournament opener against Uruguay, they have a squad rich with talent and the Young Azzurrini will be expected to pounce if the Amajita defence do not find a solution to their leaky defence.

Failure to secure the three points for either side could possibly signal the end of their respective campaigns and Senong will know that his side will need to go for broke in search of victory.