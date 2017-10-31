South Africa unanimously recommended to host 2023 Rugby World Cup

Bill Beaumont says South Africa's Rugby World Cup bid was "a clear leader based on performance against the key criteria".

The Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL) board has unanimously recommended South Africa to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

South Africa, France and Ireland submitted bids to stage the tournament and a final decision will be made when World Rugby Council members vote on November 15.

World Rugby and Rugby World Cup Limited chairman Bill Beaumont on Tuesday revealed South Africa's bid was picked out as the "clear leader" just a couple of weeks before decision day.

Beaumont said: "This is the first Rugby World Cup host selection to take place following a complete redesign of the bidding process to promote greater transparency and maximise World Rugby's hosting objectives.



"The comprehensive and independently scrutinised evaluation reaffirmed that we have three exceptional bids but it also identified South Africa as a clear leader based on performance against the key criteria, which is supported by the board in the recommendation.

"I would like to congratulate South Africa on a superb bid and all the bid teams for their dedication and professionalism throughout the process to date.

"Our colleagues on the World Rugby Council will now meet on 15 November in London to consider the board's recommendation and vote to decide the host of Rugby World Cup 2023."