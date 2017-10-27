South Korea reveal only 457 tickets sold for Winter Paralympics just four months until Games begin

Just 457 out of 223,353 tickets have been sold for the Winter Paralympics with barely four month remaining until the Games, according to a member of South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party.

Jo Seoung-lae said he had received the data - accurate as of last Friday - from the country’s ministry of culture, sports and tourism.

He also told South Korea’s news agency, Yonhap, the same figures showed barely a quarter of the 1.06 million tickets available for the Winter Olympics had been sold.

According to Jo, the lowest percentage of tickets sold for March’s Paralympics was in wheelchair curling, where just 37 of 40,071 tickets had been shifted.

He said the opening ceremony boasted the highest sales rate but that had still seen only 191 of 20,032 tickets bought (0.95 per cent).

“It’s very concerning that the percentage of ticket sales is only 0.2 per cent with the Paralympic Games just four months away,” Jo said.

“The Paralympic Games should be promoted actively like the Olympic Games.”

The figures quoted by Jo were revealed on the same day as Eurosport unveiled its coverage plans for February’s Winter Olympics.

The channel’s parent company, Discovery Communications, secured the pan-European rights two years ago to every Summer and Winter Games between 2018 and 2024 in a near-£1 billion deal.

It subsequently struck a sub-licensing agreement with the BBC which will nevertheless see Eurosport become the only channel in the UK to provide blanket coverage of every sport at the Olympics.

Virtual reality is set to form part of its plans, as is the use of augmented reality and enhanced data via both an interactive studio known as the ‘Eurosport Cube’ and what are known as ‘sport explainers’.

When the latter innovation was showcased to analyse Usain Bolt’s 100 metres world record earlier this year, it received 30 million shares on social media.

Executives believe the technology could even become a coaching tool, revealing British Ski and Snowboard had begun using its downhill skiing explainer.